Al-Insan 76:30 وما تشاءون الا ان يشاء الله ان الله كان عليما حكيما ٣٠
Halaman 526 · Juz 29
وَمَا
تَشَآءُوْنَ
اِلَّاۤ
اَنْ
یَّشَآءَ
اللّٰهُ ؕ
اِنَّ
اللّٰهَ
كَانَ
عَلِیْمًا
حَكِیْمًا
۟ۗۖ
Tetapi kamu tidak mampu (menempuh jalan itu) kecuali apabila dikehendaki Allah. Sungguh, Allah Maha Mengetahui, Mahabijaksana.
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
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