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Al-Insan 76:30 وما تشاءون الا ان يشاء الله ان الله كان عليما حكيما ٣٠

Halaman 526 · Juz 29

وَمَا
تَشَآءُوْنَ
اِلَّاۤ
اَنْ
یَّشَآءَ
اللّٰهُ ؕ
اِنَّ
اللّٰهَ
كَانَ
عَلِیْمًا
حَكِیْمًا
۟ۗۖ
Tetapi kamu tidak mampu (menempuh jalan itu) kecuali apabila dikehendaki Allah. Sungguh, Allah Maha Mengetahui, Mahabijaksana.
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Bacalah Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Mention of the Qur'an's Revelation and the Command to be Patient and remember Allah

Allah reminds His Messenger of how He blessed him by revealing the Magnificent Qur'an to him.

فَاصْبِرْ لِحُكْمِ رَبِّكَ

(Therefore be patient with constancy to the command of your Lord.,) meaning, `just as you have bee

Mention of the Qur'an's Revelation and the Command to be Patient and remember Allah

Allah reminds His Messenger of how He blessed him by revealing the

Lebih Banyak Tafsir
Notes placeholders