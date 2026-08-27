Al-Insan 76:28 نحن خلقناهم وشددنا اسرهم واذا شينا بدلنا امثالهم تبديلا ٢٨
Halaman 526 · Juz 29
نَحْنُ
خَلَقْنٰهُمْ
وَشَدَدْنَاۤ
اَسْرَهُمْ ۚ
وَاِذَا
شِئْنَا
بَدَّلْنَاۤ
اَمْثَالَهُمْ
تَبْدِیْلًا
۟
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Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
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