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Al-Insan 76:27 ان هاولاء يحبون العاجلة ويذرون وراءهم يوما ثقيلا ٢٧

Halaman 526 · Juz 29

اِنَّ
هٰۤؤُلَآءِ
یُحِبُّوْنَ
الْعَاجِلَةَ
وَیَذَرُوْنَ
وَرَآءَهُمْ
یَوْمًا
ثَقِیْلًا
۟
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Bacalah Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Mention of the Qur'an's Revelation and the Command to be Patient and remember Allah

Allah reminds His Messenger of how He blessed him by revealing the Magnificent Qur'an to him.

فَاصْبِرْ لِحُكْمِ رَبِّكَ

(Therefore be patient with constancy to the command of your Lord.,) meaning, `just as you have bee

Mention of the Qur'an's Revelation and the Command to be Patient and remember Allah

Allah reminds His Messenger of how He blessed him by revealing the

Lebih Banyak Tafsir
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