Al-Insan 76:29 ان هاذه تذكرة فمن شاء اتخذ الى ربه سبيلا ٢٩
Halaman 526 · Juz 29
اِنَّ
هٰذِهٖ
تَذْكِرَةٌ ۚ
فَمَنْ
شَآءَ
اتَّخَذَ
اِلٰی
رَبِّهٖ
سَبِیْلًا
۟
Sungguh, (ayat-ayat) ini adalah peringatan, maka barang siapa menghendaki (kebaikan bagi dirinya) tentu dia mengambil jalan menuju kepada Tuhannya.
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
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Mention of the Qur'an's Revelation and the Command to be Patient and remember Allah
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