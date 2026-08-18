Al-Qasas 28:8 فالتقطه ال فرعون ليكون لهم عدوا وحزنا ان فرعون وهامان وجنودهما كانوا خاطيين ٨
Halaman 347 · Juz 20
فَالْتَقَطَهٗۤ
اٰلُ
فِرْعَوْنَ
لِیَكُوْنَ
لَهُمْ
عَدُوًّا
وَّحَزَنًا ؕ
اِنَّ
فِرْعَوْنَ
وَهَامٰنَ
وَجُنُوْدَهُمَا
كَانُوْا
خٰطِـِٕیْنَ
۟
Maka dia dipungut oleh keluarga Fir'aun agar (kelak) dia menjadi musuh dan kesedihan bagi mereka. Sungguh, Fir'aun dan Haman bersama bala tentaranya adalah orang-orang yang bersalah.
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
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