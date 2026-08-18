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Al-Qasas 28:10 واصبح فواد ام موسى فارغا ان كادت لتبدي به لولا ان ربطنا على قلبها لتكون من المومنين ١٠

Halaman 348 · Juz 20

وَاَصْبَحَ
فُؤَادُ
اُمِّ
مُوْسٰی
فٰرِغًا ؕ
اِنْ
كَادَتْ
لَتُبْدِیْ
بِهٖ
لَوْلَاۤ
اَنْ
رَّبَطْنَا
عَلٰی
قَلْبِهَا
لِتَكُوْنَ
مِنَ
الْمُؤْمِنِیْنَ
۟
Dan hati ibu Musa menjadi kosong.1 Sungguh, hampir saja dia menyatakannya (rahasia tentang Musa), seandainya tidak Kami teguhkan hatinya, agar dia termasuk orang-orang yang beriman (kepada janji Allah).
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Bacalah Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The intense Grief of Musa's Mother, and how He was returned to Her

Allah tells us how, when her child was lost in the river, the heart of Musa's mother became empty, i.e., she could not think of any matter in this world except Musa. This was the view of Ibn `Abbas, Mujahid, `Ikrimah, Sa`id bin Jubayr

The intense Grief of Musa's Mother, and how He was returned to Her

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