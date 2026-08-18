Al-Qasas 28:10 واصبح فواد ام موسى فارغا ان كادت لتبدي به لولا ان ربطنا على قلبها لتكون من المومنين ١٠
Halaman 348 · Juz 20
وَاَصْبَحَ
فُؤَادُ
اُمِّ
مُوْسٰی
فٰرِغًا ؕ
اِنْ
كَادَتْ
لَتُبْدِیْ
بِهٖ
لَوْلَاۤ
اَنْ
رَّبَطْنَا
عَلٰی
قَلْبِهَا
لِتَكُوْنَ
مِنَ
الْمُؤْمِنِیْنَ
۟
Dan hati ibu Musa menjadi kosong.1 Sungguh, hampir saja dia menyatakannya (rahasia tentang Musa), seandainya tidak Kami teguhkan hatinya, agar dia termasuk orang-orang yang beriman (kepada janji Allah).
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
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