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Al-Qasas 28:11 وقالت لاخته قصيه فبصرت به عن جنب وهم لا يشعرون ١١

Halaman 348 · Juz 20

وَقَالَتْ
لِاُخْتِهٖ
قُصِّیْهِ ؗ
فَبَصُرَتْ
بِهٖ
عَنْ
جُنُبٍ
وَّهُمْ
لَا
یَشْعُرُوْنَ
۟ۙ
Dan dia (ibunya Musa) berkata kepada saudara perempuan Musa, "Ikutilah dia (Musa)." Maka dia melihatnya (Musa) dari jauh, sedang mereka tidak menyadarinya,
Lanjutkan Membaca

Bacalah Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The intense Grief of Musa's Mother, and how He was returned to Her

Allah tells us how, when her child was lost in the river, the heart of Musa's mother became empty, i.e., she could not think of any matter in this world except Musa. This was the view of Ibn `Abbas, Mujahid, `Ikrimah, Sa`id bin Jubayr

The intense Grief of Musa's Mother, and how He was returned to Her

Allah tells us how, when her child was lost in the river, the heart of Musa's mother

Lebih Banyak Tafsir
Notes placeholders