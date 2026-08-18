Al-Qasas 28:12 ۞ وحرمنا عليه المراضع من قبل فقالت هل ادلكم على اهل بيت يكفلونه لكم وهم له ناصحون ١٢
Halaman 348 · Juz 20
وَحَرَّمْنَا
عَلَیْهِ
الْمَرَاضِعَ
مِنْ
قَبْلُ
فَقَالَتْ
هَلْ
اَدُلُّكُمْ
عَلٰۤی
اَهْلِ
بَیْتٍ
یَّكْفُلُوْنَهٗ
لَكُمْ
وَهُمْ
لَهٗ
نٰصِحُوْنَ
۟
dan Kami cegah dia (Musa) menyusu kepada perempuan-perempuan yang mau menyususi(nya) sebelum itu; maka berkatalah dia (saudaranya Musa), "Maukah aku tunjukkan kepadamu, keluarga yang akan memeliharanya untukmu dan mereka dapat berlaku baik padanya?"
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
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