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Al-Qasas 28:12 ۞ وحرمنا عليه المراضع من قبل فقالت هل ادلكم على اهل بيت يكفلونه لكم وهم له ناصحون ١٢

Halaman 348 · Juz 20

وَحَرَّمْنَا
عَلَیْهِ
الْمَرَاضِعَ
مِنْ
قَبْلُ
فَقَالَتْ
هَلْ
اَدُلُّكُمْ
عَلٰۤی
اَهْلِ
بَیْتٍ
یَّكْفُلُوْنَهٗ
لَكُمْ
وَهُمْ
لَهٗ
نٰصِحُوْنَ
۟
dan Kami cegah dia (Musa) menyusu kepada perempuan-perempuan yang mau menyususi(nya) sebelum itu; maka berkatalah dia (saudaranya Musa), "Maukah aku tunjukkan kepadamu, keluarga yang akan memeliharanya untukmu dan mereka dapat berlaku baik padanya?"
Lanjutkan Membaca

Bacalah Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The intense Grief of Musa's Mother, and how He was returned to Her

Allah tells us how, when her child was lost in the river, the heart of Musa's mother became empty, i.e., she could not think of any matter in this world except Musa. This was the view of Ibn `Abbas, Mujahid, `Ikrimah, Sa`id bin Jubayr

The intense Grief of Musa's Mother, and how He was returned to Her

Allah tells us how, when her child was lost in the river, the heart of Musa's mother

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