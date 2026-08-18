Al-Qasas 28:7 واوحينا الى ام موسى ان ارضعيه فاذا خفت عليه فالقيه في اليم ولا تخافي ولا تحزني انا رادوه اليك وجاعلوه من المرسلين ٧
Halaman 347 · Juz 20
وَاَوْحَیْنَاۤ
اِلٰۤی
اُمِّ
مُوْسٰۤی
اَنْ
اَرْضِعِیْهِ ۚ
فَاِذَا
خِفْتِ
عَلَیْهِ
فَاَلْقِیْهِ
فِی
الْیَمِّ
وَلَا
تَخَافِیْ
وَلَا
تَحْزَنِیْ ۚ
اِنَّا
رَآدُّوْهُ
اِلَیْكِ
وَجَاعِلُوْهُ
مِنَ
الْمُرْسَلِیْنَ
۟
Dan Kami ilhamkan kepada ibu Musa, "Susuilah dia (Musa), dan apabila engkau khawatir terhadapnya maka hanyutkanlah dia ke sungai (Nil). Dan janganlah engkau takut dan jangan (pula) bersedih hati, sesungguhnya Kami akan mengembalikannya kepadamu, dan menjadikannya salah seorang rasul."
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
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