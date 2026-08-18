Masuk
Masuk
Pilih Bahasa

Al-Qasas 28:13 فرددناه الى امه كي تقر عينها ولا تحزن ولتعلم ان وعد الله حق ولاكن اكثرهم لا يعلمون ١٣

Halaman 348 · Juz 20

فَرَدَدْنٰهُ
اِلٰۤی
اُمِّهٖ
كَیْ
تَقَرَّ
عَیْنُهَا
وَلَا
تَحْزَنَ
وَلِتَعْلَمَ
اَنَّ
وَعْدَ
اللّٰهِ
حَقٌّ
وَّلٰكِنَّ
اَكْثَرَهُمْ
لَا
یَعْلَمُوْنَ
۟۠
Maka kami kembalikan dia (Musa) kepada ibunya, agar senang hatinya dan tidak bersedih hati, dan agar dia mengetahui bahwa janji Allah adalah benar, tetapi kebanyakan mereka tidak mengetahuinya.
Lanjutkan Membaca

Bacalah Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The intense Grief of Musa's Mother, and how He was returned to Her

Allah tells us how, when her child was lost in the river, the heart of Musa's mother became empty, i.e., she could not think of any matter in this world except Musa. This was the view of Ibn `Abbas, Mujahid, `Ikrimah, Sa`id bin Jubayr

The intense Grief of Musa's Mother, and how He was returned to Her

Allah tells us how, when her child was lost in the river, the heart of Musa's mother

Lebih Banyak Tafsir
Notes placeholders