Al-Qasas 28:13 فرددناه الى امه كي تقر عينها ولا تحزن ولتعلم ان وعد الله حق ولاكن اكثرهم لا يعلمون ١٣
Halaman 348 · Juz 20
فَرَدَدْنٰهُ
اِلٰۤی
اُمِّهٖ
كَیْ
تَقَرَّ
عَیْنُهَا
وَلَا
تَحْزَنَ
وَلِتَعْلَمَ
اَنَّ
وَعْدَ
اللّٰهِ
حَقٌّ
وَّلٰكِنَّ
اَكْثَرَهُمْ
لَا
یَعْلَمُوْنَ
۟۠
Maka kami kembalikan dia (Musa) kepada ibunya, agar senang hatinya dan tidak bersedih hati, dan agar dia mengetahui bahwa janji Allah adalah benar, tetapi kebanyakan mereka tidak mengetahuinya.
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
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