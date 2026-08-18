Al-Qasas 28:28 قال ذالك بيني وبينك ايما الاجلين قضيت فلا عدوان علي والله على ما نقول وكيل ٢٨
Halaman 350 · Juz 20
قَالَ
ذٰلِكَ
بَیْنِیْ
وَبَیْنَكَ ؕ
اَیَّمَا
الْاَجَلَیْنِ
قَضَیْتُ
فَلَا
عُدْوَانَ
عَلَیَّ ؕ
وَاللّٰهُ
عَلٰی
مَا
نَقُوْلُ
وَكِیْلٌ
۟۠
Dia (Musa) berkata, "Itu (perjanjian) antara aku dan engkau. Yang mana saja dari kedua waktu yang ditentukan itu yang aku sempurnakan, maka tidak ada tuntutan (tambahan) atas diriku (lagi). Dan Allah menjadi saksi atas apa yang kita ucapkan."
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
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