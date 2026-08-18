Al-Qasas 28:29 ۞ فلما قضى موسى الاجل وسار باهله انس من جانب الطور نارا قال لاهله امكثوا اني انست نارا لعلي اتيكم منها بخبر او جذوة من النار لعلكم تصطلون ٢٩
Halaman 350 · Juz 20
فَلَمَّا
قَضٰی
مُوْسَی
الْاَجَلَ
وَسَارَ
بِاَهْلِهٖۤ
اٰنَسَ
مِنْ
جَانِبِ
الطُّوْرِ
نَارًا ۚ
قَالَ
لِاَهْلِهِ
امْكُثُوْۤا
اِنِّیْۤ
اٰنَسْتُ
نَارًا
لَّعَلِّیْۤ
اٰتِیْكُمْ
مِّنْهَا
بِخَبَرٍ
اَوْ
جَذْوَةٍ
مِّنَ
النَّارِ
لَعَلَّكُمْ
تَصْطَلُوْنَ
۟
Maka ketika Musa telah menyelesaikan waktu yang ditentukan itu dan dia berangkat dengan keluarganya, dia melihat api di lereng gunung.1 Dia berkata kepada keluarganya, "Tunggulah (di sini), sesungguhnya aku melihat api, mudah-mudahan aku dapat membawa suatu berita kepadamu dari (tempat) api itu atau (membawa) sepercik api, agar kamu dapat menghangatkan badan."
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
Musa's Return to Egypt and how he was honored with the Mission and Miracles on the Way
In the explanation of the previous Ayah, we have already seen that Musa completed the longer and better of the two terms, which may also be understood from the Ayah where Allah says:
فَلَمَّا قَضَى مُوسَى الاٌّجَلَ
(…
Musa's Return to Egypt and how he was honored with the Mission and Miracles on the Way
In the explanation of the previous Ayah, we have already seen th…