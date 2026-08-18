Al-Qasas 28:32 اسلك يدك في جيبك تخرج بيضاء من غير سوء واضمم اليك جناحك من الرهب فذانك برهانان من ربك الى فرعون ومليه انهم كانوا قوما فاسقين ٣٢
Halaman 350 · Juz 20
اُسْلُكْ
یَدَكَ
فِیْ
جَیْبِكَ
تَخْرُجْ
بَیْضَآءَ
مِنْ
غَیْرِ
سُوْٓءٍ ؗ
وَّاضْمُمْ
اِلَیْكَ
جَنَاحَكَ
مِنَ
الرَّهْبِ
فَذٰنِكَ
بُرْهَانٰنِ
مِنْ
رَّبِّكَ
اِلٰی
فِرْعَوْنَ
وَمَلَاۡىِٕهٖ ؕ
اِنَّهُمْ
كَانُوْا
قَوْمًا
فٰسِقِیْنَ
۟
Masukkanlah tanganmu ke leher bajumu, dia akan keluar putih (bercahaya) tanpa cacat, dan dekapkanlah kedua tanganmu ke dadamu apabila ketakutan. Itulah dua mukjizat dari Tuhanmu (yang akan engkau pertunjukkan) kepada Fir'aun dan para pembesarnya. Sungguh, mereka adalah orang-orang fasik."
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
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In the explanation of the previous Ayah, we have already seen that Musa completed the longer and better of the two terms, which may also be understood from the Ayah where Allah says:
فَلَمَّا قَضَى مُوسَى الاٌّجَلَ
(…
Musa's Return to Egypt and how he was honored with the Mission and Miracles on the Way
In the explanation of the previous Ayah, we have already seen th…