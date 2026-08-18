Al-Qasas 28:31 وان الق عصاك فلما راها تهتز كانها جان ولى مدبرا ولم يعقب يا موسى اقبل ولا تخف انك من الامنين ٣١
Halaman 350 · Juz 20
وَاَنْ
اَلْقِ
عَصَاكَ ؕ
فَلَمَّا
رَاٰهَا
تَهْتَزُّ
كَاَنَّهَا
جَآنٌّ
وَّلّٰی
مُدْبِرًا
وَّلَمْ
یُعَقِّبْ ؕ
یٰمُوْسٰۤی
اَقْبِلْ
وَلَا
تَخَفْ ۫
اِنَّكَ
مِنَ
الْاٰمِنِیْنَ
۟
Dan lemparkanlah tongkatmu." Maka ketika dia (Musa) melihatnya bergerak-gerak seakan-akan seekor ular yang (gesit), dia lari berbalik ke belakang tanpa menoleh. (Allah berfirman), "Wahai Musa! Kemarilah dan jangan takut. Sesungguhnya engkau termasuk orang yang aman.
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
Musa's Return to Egypt and how he was honored with the Mission and Miracles on the Way
In the explanation of the previous Ayah, we have already seen that Musa completed the longer and better of the two terms, which may also be understood from the Ayah where Allah says:
فَلَمَّا قَضَى مُوسَى الاٌّجَلَ
(…
Musa's Return to Egypt and how he was honored with the Mission and Miracles on the Way
In the explanation of the previous Ayah, we have already seen th…