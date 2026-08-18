Al-Qasas 28:30 فلما اتاها نودي من شاطي الواد الايمن في البقعة المباركة من الشجرة ان يا موسى اني انا الله رب العالمين ٣٠
Halaman 350 · Juz 20
فَلَمَّاۤ
اَتٰىهَا
نُوْدِیَ
مِنْ
شَاطِئِ
الْوَادِ
الْاَیْمَنِ
فِی
الْبُقْعَةِ
الْمُبٰرَكَةِ
مِنَ
الشَّجَرَةِ
اَنْ
یّٰمُوْسٰۤی
اِنِّیْۤ
اَنَا
اللّٰهُ
رَبُّ
الْعٰلَمِیْنَ
۟ۙ
Maka ketika dia (Musa) sampai ke (tempat) api itu, dia diseru dari (arah) pinggir sebelah kanan lembah, dari sebatang pohon, di sebidang tanah yang diberkahi, "Wahai Musa! Sungguh, Aku adalah Allah, Tuhan seluruh alam!1
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
Musa's Return to Egypt and how he was honored with the Mission and Miracles on the Way
In the explanation of the previous Ayah, we have already seen that Musa completed the longer and better of the two terms, which may also be understood from the Ayah where Allah says:
فَلَمَّا قَضَى مُوسَى الاٌّجَلَ
(…
Musa's Return to Egypt and how he was honored with the Mission and Miracles on the Way
In the explanation of the previous Ayah, we have already seen th…