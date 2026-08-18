Al-Qasas 28:33 قال رب اني قتلت منهم نفسا فاخاف ان يقتلون ٣٣
Halaman 350 · Juz 20
قَالَ
رَبِّ
اِنِّیْ
قَتَلْتُ
مِنْهُمْ
نَفْسًا
فَاَخَافُ
اَنْ
یَّقْتُلُوْنِ
۟
Dia (Musa) berkata, "Ya Tuhanku, sungguh aku telah membunuh seorang dari golongan mereka, sehingga aku takut mereka akan membunuhku.
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
How Musa asked for the Support of His Brother and was granted that by Allah
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How Musa asked for the Support of His Brother and was granted that by Allah
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