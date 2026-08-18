Al-Qasas 28:24 فسقى لهما ثم تولى الى الظل فقال رب اني لما انزلت الي من خير فقير ٢٤
Halaman 349 · Juz 20
فَسَقٰی
لَهُمَا
ثُمَّ
تَوَلّٰۤی
اِلَی
الظِّلِّ
فَقَالَ
رَبِّ
اِنِّیْ
لِمَاۤ
اَنْزَلْتَ
اِلَیَّ
مِنْ
خَیْرٍ
فَقِیْرٌ
۟
Maka dia (Musa) memberi minum (ternak) kedua perempuan itu, kemudian dia kembali ke tempat yang teduh lalu berdoa, "Ya Tuhanku, sesungguhnya aku sangat memerlukan kebaikan apa pun yang Engkau turunkan kepadaku."
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
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Musa, peace be upon him, in Madyan, and how He watered the Flocks of the Two Women
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