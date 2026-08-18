Al-Qasas 28:22 ولما توجه تلقاء مدين قال عسى ربي ان يهديني سواء السبيل ٢٢
Halaman 349 · Juz 20
وَلَمَّا
تَوَجَّهَ
تِلْقَآءَ
مَدْیَنَ
قَالَ
عَسٰی
رَبِّیْۤ
اَنْ
یَّهْدِیَنِیْ
سَوَآءَ
السَّبِیْلِ
۟
Dan ketika dia menuju ke arah negeri madyan, dia berdoa lagi, "Mudah-mudahan Tuhanku menunjuki aku ke jalan yang benar."
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
Musa, peace be upon him, in Madyan, and how He watered the Flocks of the Two Women
When the man told Musa about how Fir`awn and his chiefs were conspiring against him, he left Egypt on his own. He was not used to being alone, because before that he had been living a life of luxury and ease, in a posi…
Musa, peace be upon him, in Madyan, and how He watered the Flocks of the Two Women
When the man told Musa about how Fir`awn and his chiefs were conspir…