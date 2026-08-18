Masuk
Masuk
Pilih Bahasa

Al-Qasas 28:22 ولما توجه تلقاء مدين قال عسى ربي ان يهديني سواء السبيل ٢٢

Halaman 349 · Juz 20

وَلَمَّا
تَوَجَّهَ
تِلْقَآءَ
مَدْیَنَ
قَالَ
عَسٰی
رَبِّیْۤ
اَنْ
یَّهْدِیَنِیْ
سَوَآءَ
السَّبِیْلِ
۟
Dan ketika dia menuju ke arah negeri madyan, dia berdoa lagi, "Mudah-mudahan Tuhanku menunjuki aku ke jalan yang benar."
Lanjutkan Membaca

Bacalah Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Musa, peace be upon him, in Madyan, and how He watered the Flocks of the Two Women

When the man told Musa about how Fir`awn and his chiefs were conspiring against him, he left Egypt on his own. He was not used to being alone, because before that he had been living a life of luxury and ease, in a posi

Musa, peace be upon him, in Madyan, and how He watered the Flocks of the Two Women

When the man told Musa about how Fir`awn and his chiefs were conspir

Lebih Banyak Tafsir
Notes placeholders