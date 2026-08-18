Al-Qasas 28:21 فخرج منها خايفا يترقب قال رب نجني من القوم الظالمين ٢١
Halaman 349 · Juz 20
فَخَرَجَ
مِنْهَا
خَآىِٕفًا
یَّتَرَقَّبُ ؗ
قَالَ
رَبِّ
نَجِّنِیْ
مِنَ
الْقَوْمِ
الظّٰلِمِیْنَ
۟۠
Maka keluarlah dia (Musa) dari kota itu dengan rasa takut, waspada (kalau ada yang menyusul atau menangkapnya), dia berdoa, "Ya Tuhanku, selamatkanlah aku dari orang-orang yang zalim itu."
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
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