Al-Qasas 28:18 فاصبح في المدينة خايفا يترقب فاذا الذي استنصره بالامس يستصرخه قال له موسى انك لغوي مبين ١٨
Halaman 349 · Juz 20
فَاَصْبَحَ
فِی
الْمَدِیْنَةِ
خَآىِٕفًا
یَّتَرَقَّبُ
فَاِذَا
الَّذِی
اسْتَنْصَرَهٗ
بِالْاَمْسِ
یَسْتَصْرِخُهٗ ؕ
قَالَ
لَهٗ
مُوْسٰۤی
اِنَّكَ
لَغَوِیٌّ
مُّبِیْنٌ
۟
Karena itu, dia (Musa) menjadi ketakutan berada di kota sambil menunggu (akibat perbuatannya), tiba-tiba orang yang kemarin meminta pertolongan berteriak meminta pertolongan kepadanya. Musa berkata kepadanya, "Engkau Sungguh, orang yang nyata-nyata sesat."
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
How the Secret of this Killing became known
Allah tells us that when Musa killed that Coptic,
فِى الْمَدِينَةِ خَآئِفاً
(he became afraid in the city) meaning, of the consequences of his action,
يَتَرَقَّبُ
(looking about) means, turning around and watching out, waiting for the consequences of his action…
How the Secret of this Killing became known
Allah tells us that when Musa killed that Coptic,
فِى الْمَدِينَةِ خَآئِفاً
(he became afraid in the city) me…