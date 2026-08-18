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Al-Qasas 28:20 وجاء رجل من اقصى المدينة يسعى قال يا موسى ان الملا ياتمرون بك ليقتلوك فاخرج اني لك من الناصحين ٢٠

Halaman 349 · Juz 20

وَجَآءَ
رَجُلٌ
مِّنْ
اَقْصَا
الْمَدِیْنَةِ
یَسْعٰی ؗ
قَالَ
یٰمُوْسٰۤی
اِنَّ
الْمَلَاَ
یَاْتَمِرُوْنَ
بِكَ
لِیَقْتُلُوْكَ
فَاخْرُجْ
اِنِّیْ
لَكَ
مِنَ
النّٰصِحِیْنَ
۟
Dan seorang laki-laki datang bergegas dari ujung kota seraya berkata, "Wahai Musa! Sesungguhnya para pembesar negeri sedang berunding tentang engkau untuk membunuhmu, maka keluarlah (dari kota ini), sesungguhnya aku termasuk orang-orang yang memberi nasihat kepadamu."
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Bacalah Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

وَجَآءَ رَجُلٌ

(And there came a man) He is described as being a man because he had the courage to take a different route, a shorter route than those who were sent after Musa, so he reached Musa first and said to him: "O Musa,

إِنَّ الْمَلاّ يَأْتَمِرُونَ بِكَ

(Verily, the chiefs are taking counsel tog

وَجَآءَ رَجُلٌ

(And there came a man) He is described as being a man because he had the courage to take a different route, a shorter route than those w

Lebih Banyak Tafsir
Notes placeholders