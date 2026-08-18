Al-Qasas 28:19 فلما ان اراد ان يبطش بالذي هو عدو لهما قال يا موسى اتريد ان تقتلني كما قتلت نفسا بالامس ان تريد الا ان تكون جبارا في الارض وما تريد ان تكون من المصلحين ١٩
Halaman 349 · Juz 20
فَلَمَّاۤ
اَنْ
اَرَادَ
اَنْ
یَّبْطِشَ
بِالَّذِیْ
هُوَ
عَدُوٌّ
لَّهُمَا ۙ
قَالَ
یٰمُوْسٰۤی
اَتُرِیْدُ
اَنْ
تَقْتُلَنِیْ
كَمَا
قَتَلْتَ
نَفْسًا
بِالْاَمْسِ ۖۗ
اِنْ
تُرِیْدُ
اِلَّاۤ
اَنْ
تَكُوْنَ
جَبَّارًا
فِی
الْاَرْضِ
وَمَا
تُرِیْدُ
اَنْ
تَكُوْنَ
مِنَ
الْمُصْلِحِیْنَ
۟
Maka ketika dia (Musa) hendak memukul dengan keras orang yang menjadi musuh mereka berdua, dia (musuhnya) berkata, "Wahai Musa! Apakah engkau bermaksud membunuhku, sebagaimana kemarin engkau telah membunuh seseorang? Engkau hanya bermaksud menjadi orang yang berbuat sewenang-wenang di negeri (ini), dan engkau tidak bermaksud menjadi salah seorang dari orang-orang yang mengadakan perdamaian."
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
How the Secret of this Killing became known
Allah tells us that when Musa killed that Coptic,
فِى الْمَدِينَةِ خَآئِفاً
(he became afraid in the city) meaning, of the consequences of his action,
يَتَرَقَّبُ
(looking about) means, turning around and watching out, waiting for the consequences of his action…
How the Secret of this Killing became known
Allah tells us that when Musa killed that Coptic,
فِى الْمَدِينَةِ خَآئِفاً
(he became afraid in the city) me…