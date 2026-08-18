Al-Qasas 28:16 قال رب اني ظلمت نفسي فاغفر لي فغفر له انه هو الغفور الرحيم ١٦
Halaman 348 · Juz 20
قَالَ
رَبِّ
اِنِّیْ
ظَلَمْتُ
نَفْسِیْ
فَاغْفِرْ
لِیْ
فَغَفَرَ
لَهٗ ؕ
اِنَّهٗ
هُوَ
الْغَفُوْرُ
الرَّحِیْمُ
۟
Dia (Musa) berdoa, "Ya Tuhanku, sesungguhnya aku telah menzalimi diriku sendiri, maka ampunilah aku." Maka Dia (Allah) mengampuninya. Sungguh, Allah, Dialah Yang Maha Pengampun, Maha Penyayang.
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
How Musa killed a Coptic Man
Having described Musa's beginnings, Allah then tells us that when he reached maturity, and was complete in stature, Allah gave him Hukm and religious knowledge. Mujahid said that this means prophethood.
وَكَذَلِكَ نَجْزِى الْمُحْسِنِينَ
(And thus do We reward the doers of g…
How Musa killed a Coptic Man
Having described Musa's beginnings, Allah then tells us that when he reached maturity, and was complete in stature, Allah…