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Al-Qasas 28:16 قال رب اني ظلمت نفسي فاغفر لي فغفر له انه هو الغفور الرحيم ١٦

Halaman 348 · Juz 20

قَالَ
رَبِّ
اِنِّیْ
ظَلَمْتُ
نَفْسِیْ
فَاغْفِرْ
لِیْ
فَغَفَرَ
لَهٗ ؕ
اِنَّهٗ
هُوَ
الْغَفُوْرُ
الرَّحِیْمُ
۟
Dia (Musa) berdoa, "Ya Tuhanku, sesungguhnya aku telah menzalimi diriku sendiri, maka ampunilah aku." Maka Dia (Allah) mengampuninya. Sungguh, Allah, Dialah Yang Maha Pengampun, Maha Penyayang.
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Bacalah Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

How Musa killed a Coptic Man

Having described Musa's beginnings, Allah then tells us that when he reached maturity, and was complete in stature, Allah gave him Hukm and religious knowledge. Mujahid said that this means prophethood.

وَكَذَلِكَ نَجْزِى الْمُحْسِنِينَ

(And thus do We reward the doers of g

How Musa killed a Coptic Man

Having described Musa's beginnings, Allah then tells us that when he reached maturity, and was complete in stature, Allah

Lebih Banyak Tafsir
Notes placeholders