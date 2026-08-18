Al-Qasas 28:26 قالت احداهما يا ابت استاجره ان خير من استاجرت القوي الامين ٢٦
Halaman 350 · Juz 20
قَالَتْ
اِحْدٰىهُمَا
یٰۤاَبَتِ
اسْتَاْجِرْهُ ؗ
اِنَّ
خَیْرَ
مَنِ
اسْتَاْجَرْتَ
الْقَوِیُّ
الْاَمِیْنُ
۟
Dan salah seorang dari kedua (perempuan) itu berkata, "Wahai ayahku! Jadikanlah dia sebagai pekerja (pada kita), sesungguhnya orang paling baik yang engkau ambil sebagai pekerja (pada kita) ialah orang yang kuat dan dapat dipercaya."
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
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