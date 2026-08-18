Al-Qasas 28:27 قال اني اريد ان انكحك احدى ابنتي هاتين على ان تاجرني ثماني حجج فان اتممت عشرا فمن عندك وما اريد ان اشق عليك ستجدني ان شاء الله من الصالحين ٢٧
Halaman 350 · Juz 20
قَالَ
اِنِّیْۤ
اُرِیْدُ
اَنْ
اُنْكِحَكَ
اِحْدَی
ابْنَتَیَّ
هٰتَیْنِ
عَلٰۤی
اَنْ
تَاْجُرَنِیْ
ثَمٰنِیَ
حِجَجٍ ۚ
فَاِنْ
اَتْمَمْتَ
عَشْرًا
فَمِنْ
عِنْدِكَ ۚ
وَمَاۤ
اُرِیْدُ
اَنْ
اَشُقَّ
عَلَیْكَ ؕ
سَتَجِدُنِیْۤ
اِنْ
شَآءَ
اللّٰهُ
مِنَ
الصّٰلِحِیْنَ
۟
Dia (Syu'aib) berkata, "Sesungguhnya aku bermaksud ingin menikahkan engkau dengan salah seorang dari kedua anak perempuanku ini, dengan ketentuan bahwa engkau bekerja padaku selama delapan tahun, dan jika engkau sempurnakan sepuluh tahun maka itu adalah (suatu kebaikan) darimu, dan aku tidak bermaksud memberatkan engkau. Insyā Allah engkau akan mendapatiku termasuk orang yang baik."
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
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