Al-Qasas 28:25 فجاءته احداهما تمشي على استحياء قالت ان ابي يدعوك ليجزيك اجر ما سقيت لنا فلما جاءه وقص عليه القصص قال لا تخف نجوت من القوم الظالمين ٢٥
Halaman 349 · Juz 20
فَجَآءَتْهُ
اِحْدٰىهُمَا
تَمْشِیْ
عَلَی
اسْتِحْیَآءٍ ؗ
قَالَتْ
اِنَّ
اَبِیْ
یَدْعُوْكَ
لِیَجْزِیَكَ
اَجْرَ
مَا
سَقَیْتَ
لَنَا ؕ
فَلَمَّا
جَآءَهٗ
وَقَصَّ
عَلَیْهِ
الْقَصَصَ ۙ
قَالَ
لَا
تَخَفْ ۫ۥ
نَجَوْتَ
مِنَ
الْقَوْمِ
الظّٰلِمِیْنَ
۟
Kemudian datanglah kepada Musa salah seorang dari kedua perempuan itu berjalan sambil malu-malu, dia berkata, "Sesungguhnya ayahku mengundangmu untuk memberi balasan sebagai imbalan atas (kebaikan)mu memberi minum (ternak) kami." Ketika (Musa) mendatangi ayahnya (Syu'aib) dan dia menceritakan kepadanya kisah (mengenai dirinya), dia (Syu'aib) berkata, "Janganlah engkau takut! Engkau telah selamat dari orang-orang yang zalim itu."
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
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