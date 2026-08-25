Al-Qamar 54:8 مهطعين الى الداع يقول الكافرون هاذا يوم عسر ٨
Halaman 476 · Juz 27
مُّهْطِعِیْنَ
اِلَی
الدَّاعِ ؕ
یَقُوْلُ
الْكٰفِرُوْنَ
هٰذَا
یَوْمٌ
عَسِرٌ
۟
dengan patuh mereka segera datang kepada penyeru itu. Orang-orang kafir berkata, "Ini adalah hari yang sulit."
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
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The terrible End the Disbelievers will meet on the Day of Resurrection
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