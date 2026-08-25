Al-Qamar 54:6 فتول عنهم يوم يدع الداع الى شيء نكر ٦
Halaman 476 · Juz 27
فَتَوَلَّ
عَنْهُمْ ۘ
یَوْمَ
یَدْعُ
الدَّاعِ
اِلٰی
شَیْءٍ
نُّكُرٍ
۟ۙ
maka berpalinglah engkau (Muhammad) dari mereka pada hari (ketika) penyeru (malaikat) mengajak (mereka) kepada sesuatu yang tidak menyenangkan (hari pembalasan),
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The terrible End the Disbelievers will meet on the Day of Resurrection
Allah the Exalted says, `O Muhammad, turn away from these people who, when they witness a miracle, they deny it and say that this is continuous magic.' Turn away from them and wait until,
يَوْمَ يَدْعُو الدَّاعِ إِلَى شَىْءٍ نُّكُر…
The terrible End the Disbelievers will meet on the Day of Resurrection
Allah the Exalted says, `O Muhammad, turn away from these people who, when they…