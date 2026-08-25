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Al-Qamar 54:6 فتول عنهم يوم يدع الداع الى شيء نكر ٦

Halaman 476 · Juz 27

فَتَوَلَّ
عَنْهُمْ ۘ
یَوْمَ
یَدْعُ
الدَّاعِ
اِلٰی
شَیْءٍ
نُّكُرٍ
۟ۙ
maka berpalinglah engkau (Muhammad) dari mereka pada hari (ketika) penyeru (malaikat) mengajak (mereka) kepada sesuatu yang tidak menyenangkan (hari pembalasan),
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Bacalah Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The terrible End the Disbelievers will meet on the Day of Resurrection

Allah the Exalted says, `O Muhammad, turn away from these people who, when they witness a miracle, they deny it and say that this is continuous magic.' Turn away from them and wait until,

يَوْمَ يَدْعُو الدَّاعِ إِلَى شَىْءٍ نُّكُر

The terrible End the Disbelievers will meet on the Day of Resurrection

Allah the Exalted says, `O Muhammad, turn away from these people who, when they

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Notes placeholders