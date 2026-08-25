Al-Qamar 54:2 وان يروا اية يعرضوا ويقولوا سحر مستمر ٢
Halaman 475 · Juz 27
وَاِنْ
یَّرَوْا
اٰیَةً
یُّعْرِضُوْا
وَیَقُوْلُوْا
سِحْرٌ
مُّسْتَمِرٌّ
۟
Dan jika mereka (orang-orang musyrikin) melihat suatu tanda (mukjizat), mereka berpaling dan berkata, "(Ini adalah) sihir yang terus menerus."
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
Which was revealed in Makkah
The Hadith of Abu Waqid preceded, in which it is mentioned that the Messenger of Allah ﷺ would recite Surah Qaf (chapter 53) and Iqtarabat As-Sa`ah (Al-Qamar, chapter 54), during (the `Id Prayers of) Al-Adha and Al-Fitr. The Prophet used to recite these two Surahs during…
Which was revealed in Makkah
The Hadith of Abu Waqid preceded, in which it is mentioned that the Messenger of Allah ﷺ would recite Surah Qaf (chapter 5…