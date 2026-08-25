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Al-Qamar 54:1 اقتربت الساعة وانشق القمر ١

Halaman 475 · Juz 27

اِقْتَرَبَتِ
السَّاعَةُ
وَانْشَقَّ
الْقَمَرُ
۟
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Bacalah Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Which was revealed in Makkah

The Hadith of Abu Waqid preceded, in which it is mentioned that the Messenger of Allah ﷺ would recite Surah Qaf (chapter 53) and Iqtarabat As-Sa`ah (Al-Qamar, chapter 54), during (the `Id Prayers of) Al-Adha and Al-Fitr. The Prophet used to recite these two Surahs during

Which was revealed in Makkah

The Hadith of Abu Waqid preceded, in which it is mentioned that the Messenger of Allah ﷺ would recite Surah Qaf (chapter 5

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