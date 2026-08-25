Al-Qamar 54:4 ولقد جاءهم من الانباء ما فيه مزدجر ٤
Halaman 476 · Juz 27
وَلَقَدْ
جَآءَهُمْ
مِّنَ
الْاَنْۢبَآءِ
مَا
فِیْهِ
مُزْدَجَرٌ
۟ۙ
Dan sungguh, telah datang kepada mereka beberapa kisah yang di dalamnya terdapat ancaman (terhadap kekafiran),
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
Which was revealed in Makkah
The Hadith of Abu Waqid preceded, in which it is mentioned that the Messenger of Allah ﷺ would recite Surah Qaf (chapter 53) and Iqtarabat As-Sa`ah (Al-Qamar, chapter 54), during (the `Id Prayers of) Al-Adha and Al-Fitr. The Prophet used to recite these two Surahs during…
Which was revealed in Makkah
The Hadith of Abu Waqid preceded, in which it is mentioned that the Messenger of Allah ﷺ would recite Surah Qaf (chapter 5…