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Al-Qamar 54:3 وكذبوا واتبعوا اهواءهم وكل امر مستقر ٣

Halaman 476 · Juz 27

وَكَذَّبُوْا
وَاتَّبَعُوْۤا
اَهْوَآءَهُمْ
وَكُلُّ
اَمْرٍ
مُّسْتَقِرٌّ
۟
Dan mereka mendustakan (Muhammad) dan mengikuti nafsu mereka, padahal setiap urusan telah ada ketetapannya.
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Bacalah Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Which was revealed in Makkah

The Hadith of Abu Waqid preceded, in which it is mentioned that the Messenger of Allah ﷺ would recite Surah Qaf (chapter 53) and Iqtarabat As-Sa`ah (Al-Qamar, chapter 54), during (the `Id Prayers of) Al-Adha and Al-Fitr. The Prophet used to recite these two Surahs during

Which was revealed in Makkah

The Hadith of Abu Waqid preceded, in which it is mentioned that the Messenger of Allah ﷺ would recite Surah Qaf (chapter 5

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