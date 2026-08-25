Al-Qamar 54:3 وكذبوا واتبعوا اهواءهم وكل امر مستقر ٣
Halaman 476 · Juz 27
وَكَذَّبُوْا
وَاتَّبَعُوْۤا
اَهْوَآءَهُمْ
وَكُلُّ
اَمْرٍ
مُّسْتَقِرٌّ
۟
Dan mereka mendustakan (Muhammad) dan mengikuti nafsu mereka, padahal setiap urusan telah ada ketetapannya.
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
Which was revealed in Makkah
The Hadith of Abu Waqid preceded, in which it is mentioned that the Messenger of Allah ﷺ would recite Surah Qaf (chapter 53) and Iqtarabat As-Sa`ah (Al-Qamar, chapter 54), during (the `Id Prayers of) Al-Adha and Al-Fitr. The Prophet used to recite these two Surahs during…
Which was revealed in Makkah
The Hadith of Abu Waqid preceded, in which it is mentioned that the Messenger of Allah ﷺ would recite Surah Qaf (chapter 5…