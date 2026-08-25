Al-Qamar 54:9 ۞ كذبت قبلهم قوم نوح فكذبوا عبدنا وقالوا مجنون وازدجر ٩
Halaman 476 · Juz 27
كَذَّبَتْ
قَبْلَهُمْ
قَوْمُ
نُوْحٍ
فَكَذَّبُوْا
عَبْدَنَا
وَقَالُوْا
مَجْنُوْنٌ
وَّازْدُجِرَ
۟
Sebelum mereka, kaum Nuh juga telah mendustakan (rasul), maka mereka mendustakan hamba Kami (Nuh) dan mengatakan, "Dia orang gila!" Lalu diusirnya dengan ancaman.
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The Story of the People of Nuh and the Lesson from it
Allah the Exalted said,
كَذَّبَتْ
(denied) `before your people, O Muhammad,'
قَوْمُ نُوحٍ فَكَذَّبُواْ عَبْدَنَا
(the people of Nuh. They rejected Our servant) means, they denied him categorically and accused him of madness,
وَقَالُواْ مَجْنُونٌ وَازْد…
The Story of the People of Nuh and the Lesson from it
Allah the Exalted said,
كَذَّبَتْ
(denied) `before your people, O Muhammad,'
قَوْمُ نُوحٍ فَكَذَّبُو…