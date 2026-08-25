Al-Qamar 54:12 وفجرنا الارض عيونا فالتقى الماء على امر قد قدر ١٢
Halaman 476 · Juz 27
وَّفَجَّرْنَا
الْاَرْضَ
عُیُوْنًا
فَالْتَقَی
الْمَآءُ
عَلٰۤی
اَمْرٍ
قَدْ
قُدِرَ
۟ۚ
dan Kami jadikan bumi menyemburkan mata-mata air maka bertemulah (air-air) itu sehinggga (meluap menimbulkan) keadaaan (bencana) yang telah ditetapkan.
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The Story of the People of Nuh and the Lesson from it
Allah the Exalted said,
كَذَّبَتْ
(denied) `before your people, O Muhammad,'
قَوْمُ نُوحٍ فَكَذَّبُواْ عَبْدَنَا
(the people of Nuh. They rejected Our servant) means, they denied him categorically and accused him of madness,
وَقَالُواْ مَجْنُونٌ وَازْد…
The Story of the People of Nuh and the Lesson from it
Allah the Exalted said,
كَذَّبَتْ
(denied) `before your people, O Muhammad,'
قَوْمُ نُوحٍ فَكَذَّبُو…