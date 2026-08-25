Al-Qamar 54:10 فدعا ربه اني مغلوب فانتصر ١٠
Halaman 476 · Juz 27
فَدَعَا
رَبَّهٗۤ
اَنِّیْ
مَغْلُوْبٌ
فَانْتَصِرْ
۟
Maka dia (Nuh) mengadu kepada Tuhannya, "Sesungguhnya aku telah dikalahkan, maka tolonglah (aku)."
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The Story of the People of Nuh and the Lesson from it
Allah the Exalted said,
كَذَّبَتْ
(denied) `before your people, O Muhammad,'
قَوْمُ نُوحٍ فَكَذَّبُواْ عَبْدَنَا
(the people of Nuh. They rejected Our servant) means, they denied him categorically and accused him of madness,
وَقَالُواْ مَجْنُونٌ وَازْد…
The Story of the People of Nuh and the Lesson from it
Allah the Exalted said,
كَذَّبَتْ
(denied) `before your people, O Muhammad,'
قَوْمُ نُوحٍ فَكَذَّبُو…