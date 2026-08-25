Al-Qamar 54:14 تجري باعيننا جزاء لمن كان كفر ١٤
Halaman 476 · Juz 27
تَجْرِیْ
بِاَعْیُنِنَا ۚ
جَزَآءً
لِّمَنْ
كَانَ
كُفِرَ
۟
yang berlayar dengan pemeliharaan (pengawasan) Kami sebagai balasan bagi orang yang telah diingkari (kaumnya).
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The Story of the People of Nuh and the Lesson from it
Allah the Exalted said,
كَذَّبَتْ
(denied) `before your people, O Muhammad,'
قَوْمُ نُوحٍ فَكَذَّبُواْ عَبْدَنَا
(the people of Nuh. They rejected Our servant) means, they denied him categorically and accused him of madness,
وَقَالُواْ مَجْنُونٌ وَازْد…
The Story of the People of Nuh and the Lesson from it
Allah the Exalted said,
كَذَّبَتْ
(denied) `before your people, O Muhammad,'
قَوْمُ نُوحٍ فَكَذَّبُو…