Al-Qamar 54:17 ولقد يسرنا القران للذكر فهل من مدكر ١٧
Halaman 476 · Juz 27
وَلَقَدْ
یَسَّرْنَا
الْقُرْاٰنَ
لِلذِّكْرِ
فَهَلْ
مِنْ
مُّدَّكِرٍ
۟
Dan sungguh, telah Kami mudahkan Al-Qur`an untuk peringatan, maka adakah orang yang mau mengambil pelajaran?
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The Story of the People of Nuh and the Lesson from it
Allah the Exalted said,
كَذَّبَتْ
(denied) `before your people, O Muhammad,'
قَوْمُ نُوحٍ فَكَذَّبُواْ عَبْدَنَا
(the people of Nuh. They rejected Our servant) means, they denied him categorically and accused him of madness,
وَقَالُواْ مَجْنُونٌ وَازْد…
The Story of the People of Nuh and the Lesson from it
Allah the Exalted said,
كَذَّبَتْ
(denied) `before your people, O Muhammad,'
قَوْمُ نُوحٍ فَكَذَّبُو…