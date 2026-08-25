Al-Qamar 54:32 ولقد يسرنا القران للذكر فهل من مدكر ٣٢
Halaman 477 · Juz 27
وَلَقَدْ
یَسَّرْنَا
الْقُرْاٰنَ
لِلذِّكْرِ
فَهَلْ
مِنْ
مُّدَّكِرٍ
۟
Dan sungguh, telah Kami mudahkan Al-Qur`an untuk peringatan, maka adakah orang yang mau mengambil pelajaran?
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The Story of Thamud
Allah states here that the people of Thamud denied their Messenger Salih,
فَقَالُواْ أَبَشَراً مِّنَّا وَحِداً نَّتَّبِعُهُ إِنَّآ إِذاً لَّفِى ضَلَـلٍ وَسُعُرٍ
(And they said: "A man, alone among us -- shall we follow him Truly, then we should be in error and distress!") They said…
The Story of Thamud
Allah states here that the people of Thamud denied their Messenger Salih,
فَقَالُواْ أَبَشَراً مِّنَّا وَحِداً نَّتَّبِعُهُ إِنَّآ إ…