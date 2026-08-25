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Al-Qamar 54:32 ولقد يسرنا القران للذكر فهل من مدكر ٣٢

Halaman 477 · Juz 27

وَلَقَدْ
یَسَّرْنَا
الْقُرْاٰنَ
لِلذِّكْرِ
فَهَلْ
مِنْ
مُّدَّكِرٍ
۟
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Bacalah Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Story of Thamud

Allah states here that the people of Thamud denied their Messenger Salih,

فَقَالُواْ أَبَشَراً مِّنَّا وَحِداً نَّتَّبِعُهُ إِنَّآ إِذاً لَّفِى ضَلَـلٍ وَسُعُرٍ

(And they said: "A man, alone among us -- shall we follow him Truly, then we should be in error and distress!") They said

The Story of Thamud

Allah states here that the people of Thamud denied their Messenger Salih,

فَقَالُواْ أَبَشَراً مِّنَّا وَحِداً نَّتَّبِعُهُ إِنَّآ إ
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