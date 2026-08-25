Al-Qamar 54:25 االقي الذكر عليه من بيننا بل هو كذاب اشر ٢٥
Halaman 477 · Juz 27
ءَاُلْقِیَ
الذِّكْرُ
عَلَیْهِ
مِنْ
بَیْنِنَا
بَلْ
هُوَ
كَذَّابٌ
اَشِرٌ
۟
Apakah wahyu itu diturunkan kepadanya di antara kita? Pastilah dia (Saleh) seorang yang sangat pendusta (dan) sombong."
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The Story of Thamud
Allah states here that the people of Thamud denied their Messenger Salih,
فَقَالُواْ أَبَشَراً مِّنَّا وَحِداً نَّتَّبِعُهُ إِنَّآ إِذاً لَّفِى ضَلَـلٍ وَسُعُرٍ
(And they said: "A man, alone among us -- shall we follow him Truly, then we should be in error and distress!") They said…
The Story of Thamud
Allah states here that the people of Thamud denied their Messenger Salih,
فَقَالُواْ أَبَشَراً مِّنَّا وَحِداً نَّتَّبِعُهُ إِنَّآ إ…