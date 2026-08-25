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Al-Qamar 54:31 انا ارسلنا عليهم صيحة واحدة فكانوا كهشيم المحتظر ٣١

Halaman 477 · Juz 27

اِنَّاۤ
اَرْسَلْنَا
عَلَیْهِمْ
صَیْحَةً
وَّاحِدَةً
فَكَانُوْا
كَهَشِیْمِ
الْمُحْتَظِرِ
۟
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Bacalah Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Story of Thamud

Allah states here that the people of Thamud denied their Messenger Salih,

فَقَالُواْ أَبَشَراً مِّنَّا وَحِداً نَّتَّبِعُهُ إِنَّآ إِذاً لَّفِى ضَلَـلٍ وَسُعُرٍ

(And they said: "A man, alone among us -- shall we follow him Truly, then we should be in error and distress!") They said

The Story of Thamud

Allah states here that the people of Thamud denied their Messenger Salih,

فَقَالُواْ أَبَشَراً مِّنَّا وَحِداً نَّتَّبِعُهُ إِنَّآ إ
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