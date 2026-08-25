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Al-Qamar 54:24 فقالوا ابشرا منا واحدا نتبعه انا اذا لفي ضلال وسعر ٢٤

Halaman 476 · Juz 27

فَقَالُوْۤا
اَبَشَرًا
مِّنَّا
وَاحِدًا
نَّتَّبِعُهٗۤ ۙ
اِنَّاۤ
اِذًا
لَّفِیْ
ضَلٰلٍ
وَّسُعُرٍ
۟
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Lanjutkan Membaca

Bacalah Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Story of Thamud

Allah states here that the people of Thamud denied their Messenger Salih,

فَقَالُواْ أَبَشَراً مِّنَّا وَحِداً نَّتَّبِعُهُ إِنَّآ إِذاً لَّفِى ضَلَـلٍ وَسُعُرٍ

(And they said: "A man, alone among us -- shall we follow him Truly, then we should be in error and distress!") They said

The Story of Thamud

Allah states here that the people of Thamud denied their Messenger Salih,

فَقَالُواْ أَبَشَراً مِّنَّا وَحِداً نَّتَّبِعُهُ إِنَّآ إ
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
Notes placeholders