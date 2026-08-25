Al-Qamar 54:24 فقالوا ابشرا منا واحدا نتبعه انا اذا لفي ضلال وسعر ٢٤
Halaman 476 · Juz 27
فَقَالُوْۤا
اَبَشَرًا
مِّنَّا
وَاحِدًا
نَّتَّبِعُهٗۤ ۙ
اِنَّاۤ
اِذًا
لَّفِیْ
ضَلٰلٍ
وَّسُعُرٍ
۟
Maka mereka berkata, "Bagaimana kita akan mengikuti seorang manusia (biasa) di antara kita? Sungguh, kalau begitu kita benar-benar telah sesat dan gila.
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The Story of Thamud
Allah states here that the people of Thamud denied their Messenger Salih,
فَقَالُواْ أَبَشَراً مِّنَّا وَحِداً نَّتَّبِعُهُ إِنَّآ إِذاً لَّفِى ضَلَـلٍ وَسُعُرٍ
(And they said: "A man, alone among us -- shall we follow him Truly, then we should be in error and distress!") They said…
The Story of Thamud
Allah states here that the people of Thamud denied their Messenger Salih,
فَقَالُواْ أَبَشَراً مِّنَّا وَحِداً نَّتَّبِعُهُ إِنَّآ إ…