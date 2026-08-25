Al-Qamar 54:29 فنادوا صاحبهم فتعاطى فعقر ٢٩
Halaman 477 · Juz 27
فَنَادَوْا
صَاحِبَهُمْ
فَتَعَاطٰی
فَعَقَرَ
۟
Maka mereka memanggil kawannya, lalu dia menangkap (unta itu) dan memotongnya.
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The Story of Thamud
Allah states here that the people of Thamud denied their Messenger Salih,
فَقَالُواْ أَبَشَراً مِّنَّا وَحِداً نَّتَّبِعُهُ إِنَّآ إِذاً لَّفِى ضَلَـلٍ وَسُعُرٍ
(And they said: "A man, alone among us -- shall we follow him Truly, then we should be in error and distress!") They said…
The Story of Thamud
Allah states here that the people of Thamud denied their Messenger Salih,
فَقَالُواْ أَبَشَراً مِّنَّا وَحِداً نَّتَّبِعُهُ إِنَّآ إ…