Al-Qamar 54:27 انا مرسلو الناقة فتنة لهم فارتقبهم واصطبر ٢٧
Halaman 477 · Juz 27
اِنَّا
مُرْسِلُوا
النَّاقَةِ
فِتْنَةً
لَّهُمْ
فَارْتَقِبْهُمْ
وَاصْطَبِرْ
۟ؗ
Sesungguhnya Kami akan mengirimkan unta betina sebagai cobaan bagi mereka, maka tunggulah mereka dan bersabarlah (Saleh).
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The Story of Thamud
Allah states here that the people of Thamud denied their Messenger Salih,
فَقَالُواْ أَبَشَراً مِّنَّا وَحِداً نَّتَّبِعُهُ إِنَّآ إِذاً لَّفِى ضَلَـلٍ وَسُعُرٍ
(And they said: "A man, alone among us -- shall we follow him Truly, then we should be in error and distress!") They said…
The Story of Thamud
Allah states here that the people of Thamud denied their Messenger Salih,
فَقَالُواْ أَبَشَراً مِّنَّا وَحِداً نَّتَّبِعُهُ إِنَّآ إ…