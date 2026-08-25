Al-Qamar 54:28 ونبيهم ان الماء قسمة بينهم كل شرب محتضر ٢٨
Halaman 477 · Juz 27
وَنَبِّئْهُمْ
اَنَّ
الْمَآءَ
قِسْمَةٌ
بَیْنَهُمْ ۚ
كُلُّ
شِرْبٍ
مُّحْتَضَرٌ
۟
Dan beritahukanlah kepada mereka bahwa air itu dibagi di antara mereka (dengan unta betina itu); setiap orang berhak mendapat giliran minum.
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The Story of Thamud
Allah states here that the people of Thamud denied their Messenger Salih,
فَقَالُواْ أَبَشَراً مِّنَّا وَحِداً نَّتَّبِعُهُ إِنَّآ إِذاً لَّفِى ضَلَـلٍ وَسُعُرٍ
(And they said: "A man, alone among us -- shall we follow him Truly, then we should be in error and distress!") They said…
The Story of Thamud
Allah states here that the people of Thamud denied their Messenger Salih,
فَقَالُواْ أَبَشَراً مِّنَّا وَحِداً نَّتَّبِعُهُ إِنَّآ إ…