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72. Al-Jinn
The Jinn
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Translation
In the Name of Allah—the Most Compassionate, Most Merciful
72:1
قل اوحي الي انه استمع نفر من الجن فقالوا انا سمعنا قرانا عجبا ١
قُلْ أُوحِىَ إِلَىَّ أَنَّهُ ٱسْتَمَعَ نَفَرٌۭ مِّنَ ٱلْجِنِّ فَقَالُوٓا۟ إِنَّا سَمِعْنَا قُرْءَانًا عَجَبًۭا ١
قُلۡ
أُوحِيَ
إِلَيَّ
أَنَّهُ
ٱسۡتَمَعَ
نَفَرٞ
مِّنَ
ٱلۡجِنِّ
فَقَالُوٓاْ
إِنَّا
سَمِعۡنَا
قُرۡءَانًا
عَجَبٗا
١
Say, ˹O Prophet,˺ “It has been revealed to me that a group of jinn listened ˹to the Quran,˺ and said ˹to their fellow jinn˺: ‘Indeed, we have heard a wondrous recitation.
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72:2
يهدي الى الرشد فامنا به ولن نشرك بربنا احدا ٢
يَهْدِىٓ إِلَى ٱلرُّشْدِ فَـَٔامَنَّا بِهِۦ ۖ وَلَن نُّشْرِكَ بِرَبِّنَآ أَحَدًۭا ٢
يَهۡدِيٓ
إِلَى
ٱلرُّشۡدِ
فَـَٔامَنَّا
بِهِۦۖ
وَلَن
نُّشۡرِكَ
بِرَبِّنَآ
أَحَدٗا
٢
It leads to Right Guidance so we believed in it, and we will never associate anyone with our Lord ˹in worship˺.
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72:3
وانه تعالى جد ربنا ما اتخذ صاحبة ولا ولدا ٣
وَأَنَّهُۥ تَعَـٰلَىٰ جَدُّ رَبِّنَا مَا ٱتَّخَذَ صَـٰحِبَةًۭ وَلَا وَلَدًۭا ٣
وَأَنَّهُۥ
تَعَٰلَىٰ
جَدُّ
رَبِّنَا
مَا
ٱتَّخَذَ
صَٰحِبَةٗ
وَلَا
وَلَدٗا
٣
˹Now, we believe that˺ our Lord—Exalted is His Majesty—has neither taken a mate nor offspring,
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72:4
وانه كان يقول سفيهنا على الله شططا ٤
وَأَنَّهُۥ كَانَ يَقُولُ سَفِيهُنَا عَلَى ٱللَّهِ شَطَطًۭا ٤
وَأَنَّهُۥ
كَانَ
يَقُولُ
سَفِيهُنَا
عَلَى
ٱللَّهِ
شَطَطٗا
٤
and that the foolish of us used to utter ˹outrageous˺ falsehoods about Allah.
1
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72:5
وانا ظننا ان لن تقول الانس والجن على الله كذبا ٥
وَأَنَّا ظَنَنَّآ أَن لَّن تَقُولَ ٱلْإِنسُ وَٱلْجِنُّ عَلَى ٱللَّهِ كَذِبًۭا ٥
وَأَنَّا
ظَنَنَّآ
أَن
لَّن
تَقُولَ
ٱلۡإِنسُ
وَٱلۡجِنُّ
عَلَى
ٱللَّهِ
كَذِبٗا
٥
We certainly thought that humans and jinn would never speak lies about Allah.
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72:6
وانه كان رجال من الانس يعوذون برجال من الجن فزادوهم رهقا ٦
وَأَنَّهُۥ كَانَ رِجَالٌۭ مِّنَ ٱلْإِنسِ يَعُوذُونَ بِرِجَالٍۢ مِّنَ ٱلْجِنِّ فَزَادُوهُمْ رَهَقًۭا ٦
وَأَنَّهُۥ
كَانَ
رِجَالٞ
مِّنَ
ٱلۡإِنسِ
يَعُوذُونَ
بِرِجَالٖ
مِّنَ
ٱلۡجِنِّ
فَزَادُوهُمۡ
رَهَقٗا
٦
And some men used to seek refuge with some jinn—so they increased each other in wickedness.
1
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72:7
وانهم ظنوا كما ظننتم ان لن يبعث الله احدا ٧
وَأَنَّهُمْ ظَنُّوا۟ كَمَا ظَنَنتُمْ أَن لَّن يَبْعَثَ ٱللَّهُ أَحَدًۭا ٧
وَأَنَّهُمۡ
ظَنُّواْ
كَمَا
ظَنَنتُمۡ
أَن
لَّن
يَبۡعَثَ
ٱللَّهُ
أَحَدٗا
٧
And those ˹humans˺ thought, just like you ˹jinn˺, that Allah would not resurrect anyone ˹for judgment˺.
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72:8
وانا لمسنا السماء فوجدناها مليت حرسا شديدا وشهبا ٨
وَأَنَّا لَمَسْنَا ٱلسَّمَآءَ فَوَجَدْنَـٰهَا مُلِئَتْ حَرَسًۭا شَدِيدًۭا وَشُهُبًۭا ٨
وَأَنَّا
لَمَسۡنَا
ٱلسَّمَآءَ
فَوَجَدۡنَٰهَا
مُلِئَتۡ
حَرَسٗا
شَدِيدٗا
وَشُهُبٗا
٨
˹Earlier˺ we tried to reach heaven ˹for news˺, only to find it filled with stern guards and shooting stars.
1
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72:9
وانا كنا نقعد منها مقاعد للسمع فمن يستمع الان يجد له شهابا رصدا ٩
وَأَنَّا كُنَّا نَقْعُدُ مِنْهَا مَقَـٰعِدَ لِلسَّمْعِ ۖ فَمَن يَسْتَمِعِ ٱلْـَٔانَ يَجِدْ لَهُۥ شِهَابًۭا رَّصَدًۭا ٩
وَأَنَّا
كُنَّا
نَقۡعُدُ
مِنۡهَا
مَقَٰعِدَ
لِلسَّمۡعِۖ
فَمَن
يَسۡتَمِعِ
ٱلۡأٓنَ
يَجِدۡ
لَهُۥ
شِهَابٗا
رَّصَدٗا
٩
We used to take up positions there for eavesdropping, but whoever dares eavesdrop now will find a flare lying in wait for them.
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72:10
وانا لا ندري اشر اريد بمن في الارض ام اراد بهم ربهم رشدا ١٠
وَأَنَّا لَا نَدْرِىٓ أَشَرٌّ أُرِيدَ بِمَن فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ أَمْ أَرَادَ بِهِمْ رَبُّهُمْ رَشَدًۭا ١٠
وَأَنَّا
لَا
نَدۡرِيٓ
أَشَرٌّ
أُرِيدَ
بِمَن
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
أَمۡ
أَرَادَ
بِهِمۡ
رَبُّهُمۡ
رَشَدٗا
١٠
Now, we have no clue whether evil is intended for those on earth, or their Lord intends for them what is right.
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72:11
وانا منا الصالحون ومنا دون ذالك كنا طرايق قددا ١١
وَأَنَّا مِنَّا ٱلصَّـٰلِحُونَ وَمِنَّا دُونَ ذَٰلِكَ ۖ كُنَّا طَرَآئِقَ قِدَدًۭا ١١
وَأَنَّا
مِنَّا
ٱلصَّٰلِحُونَ
وَمِنَّا
دُونَ
ذَٰلِكَۖ
كُنَّا
طَرَآئِقَ
قِدَدٗا
١١
Among us are those who are righteous and those who are less so. We have been of different factions.
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72:12
وانا ظننا ان لن نعجز الله في الارض ولن نعجزه هربا ١٢
وَأَنَّا ظَنَنَّآ أَن لَّن نُّعْجِزَ ٱللَّهَ فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ وَلَن نُّعْجِزَهُۥ هَرَبًۭا ١٢
وَأَنَّا
ظَنَنَّآ
أَن
لَّن
نُّعۡجِزَ
ٱللَّهَ
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
وَلَن
نُّعۡجِزَهُۥ
هَرَبٗا
١٢
˹Now,˺ we truly know that we cannot frustrate Allah on earth, nor can we escape from Him ˹into heaven˺.
Tafsirs
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Reflections
72:13
وانا لما سمعنا الهدى امنا به فمن يومن بربه فلا يخاف بخسا ولا رهقا ١٣
وَأَنَّا لَمَّا سَمِعْنَا ٱلْهُدَىٰٓ ءَامَنَّا بِهِۦ ۖ فَمَن يُؤْمِنۢ بِرَبِّهِۦ فَلَا يَخَافُ بَخْسًۭا وَلَا رَهَقًۭا ١٣
وَأَنَّا
لَمَّا
سَمِعۡنَا
ٱلۡهُدَىٰٓ
ءَامَنَّا
بِهِۦۖ
فَمَن
يُؤۡمِنۢ
بِرَبِّهِۦ
فَلَا
يَخَافُ
بَخۡسٗا
وَلَا
رَهَقٗا
١٣
When we heard the guidance ˹of the Quran˺, we ˹readily˺ believed in it. For whoever believes in their Lord will have no fear of being denied ˹a reward˺ or wronged.
Tafsirs
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72. Al-Jinn
The Jinn
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Translation
In the Name of Allah—the Most Compassionate, Most Merciful
72:1
قل اوحي الي انه استمع نفر من الجن فقالوا انا سمعنا قرانا عجبا ١
قُلْ أُوحِىَ إِلَىَّ أَنَّهُ ٱسْتَمَعَ نَفَرٌۭ مِّنَ ٱلْجِنِّ فَقَالُوٓا۟ إِنَّا سَمِعْنَا قُرْءَانًا عَجَبًۭا ١
قُلۡ
أُوحِيَ
إِلَيَّ
أَنَّهُ
ٱسۡتَمَعَ
نَفَرٞ
مِّنَ
ٱلۡجِنِّ
فَقَالُوٓاْ
إِنَّا
سَمِعۡنَا
قُرۡءَانًا
عَجَبٗا
١
Say, ˹O Prophet,˺ “It has been revealed to me that a group of jinn listened ˹to the Quran,˺ and said ˹to their fellow jinn˺: ‘Indeed, we have heard a wondrous recitation.
Tafsirs
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