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72. Al-Jinn

The Jinn

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In the Name of Allah—the Most Compassionate, Most Merciful
72:1
قل اوحي الي انه استمع نفر من الجن فقالوا انا سمعنا قرانا عجبا ١
قُلْ أُوحِىَ إِلَىَّ أَنَّهُ ٱسْتَمَعَ نَفَرٌۭ مِّنَ ٱلْجِنِّ فَقَالُوٓا۟ إِنَّا سَمِعْنَا قُرْءَانًا عَجَبًۭا ١

١

Say, ˹O Prophet,˺ “It has been revealed to me that a group of jinn listened ˹to the Quran,˺ and said ˹to their fellow jinn˺: ‘Indeed, we have heard a wondrous recitation.
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