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Translation
72:12
وانا ظننا ان لن نعجز الله في الارض ولن نعجزه هربا ١٢
وَأَنَّا ظَنَنَّآ أَن لَّن نُّعْجِزَ ٱللَّهَ فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ وَلَن نُّعْجِزَهُۥ هَرَبًۭا ١٢
وَأَنَّا
ظَنَنَّآ
أَن
لَّن
نُّعۡجِزَ
ٱللَّهَ
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
وَلَن
نُّعۡجِزَهُۥ
هَرَبٗا
١٢
˹Now,˺ we truly know that we cannot frustrate Allah on earth, nor can we escape from Him ˹into heaven˺.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
72:12
وانا ظننا ان لن نعجز الله في الارض ولن نعجزه هربا ١٢
وَأَنَّا ظَنَنَّآ أَن لَّن نُّعْجِزَ ٱللَّهَ فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ وَلَن نُّعْجِزَهُۥ هَرَبًۭا ١٢
وَأَنَّا
ظَنَنَّآ
أَن
لَّن
نُّعۡجِزَ
ٱللَّهَ
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
وَلَن
نُّعۡجِزَهُۥ
هَرَبٗا
١٢
˹Now,˺ we truly know that we cannot frustrate Allah on earth, nor can we escape from Him ˹into heaven˺.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections