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72:12
وانا ظننا ان لن نعجز الله في الارض ولن نعجزه هربا ١٢
وَأَنَّا ظَنَنَّآ أَن لَّن نُّعْجِزَ ٱللَّهَ فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ وَلَن نُّعْجِزَهُۥ هَرَبًۭا ١٢

١٢

˹Now,˺ we truly know that we cannot frustrate Allah on earth, nor can we escape from Him ˹into heaven˺.
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