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55. Ar-Rahman
The Beneficent
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Translation
In the Name of Allah—the Most Compassionate, Most Merciful
55:1
الرحمان ١
ٱلرَّحْمَـٰنُ ١
ٱلرَّحۡمَٰنُ
١
The Most Compassionate
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
55:2
علم القران ٢
عَلَّمَ ٱلْقُرْءَانَ ٢
عَلَّمَ
ٱلۡقُرۡءَانَ
٢
taught the Quran,
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
55:3
خلق الانسان ٣
خَلَقَ ٱلْإِنسَـٰنَ ٣
خَلَقَ
ٱلۡإِنسَٰنَ
٣
created humanity,
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
55:4
علمه البيان ٤
عَلَّمَهُ ٱلْبَيَانَ ٤
عَلَّمَهُ
ٱلۡبَيَانَ
٤
˹and˺ taught them speech.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
55:5
الشمس والقمر بحسبان ٥
ٱلشَّمْسُ وَٱلْقَمَرُ بِحُسْبَانٍۢ ٥
ٱلشَّمۡسُ
وَٱلۡقَمَرُ
بِحُسۡبَانٖ
٥
The sun and the moon ˹travel˺ with precision.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
55:6
والنجم والشجر يسجدان ٦
وَٱلنَّجْمُ وَٱلشَّجَرُ يَسْجُدَانِ ٦
وَٱلنَّجۡمُ
وَٱلشَّجَرُ
يَسۡجُدَانِ
٦
The stars and the trees bow down ˹in submission˺.
1
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
55:7
والسماء رفعها ووضع الميزان ٧
وَٱلسَّمَآءَ رَفَعَهَا وَوَضَعَ ٱلْمِيزَانَ ٧
وَٱلسَّمَآءَ
رَفَعَهَا
وَوَضَعَ
ٱلۡمِيزَانَ
٧
As for the sky, He raised it ˹high˺, and set the balance ˹of justice˺
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
55:8
الا تطغوا في الميزان ٨
أَلَّا تَطْغَوْا۟ فِى ٱلْمِيزَانِ ٨
أَلَّا
تَطۡغَوۡاْ
فِي
ٱلۡمِيزَانِ
٨
so that you do not defraud the scales.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
55:9
واقيموا الوزن بالقسط ولا تخسروا الميزان ٩
وَأَقِيمُوا۟ ٱلْوَزْنَ بِٱلْقِسْطِ وَلَا تُخْسِرُوا۟ ٱلْمِيزَانَ ٩
وَأَقِيمُواْ
ٱلۡوَزۡنَ
بِٱلۡقِسۡطِ
وَلَا
تُخۡسِرُواْ
ٱلۡمِيزَانَ
٩
Weigh with justice, and do not give short measure.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
55:10
والارض وضعها للانام ١٠
وَٱلْأَرْضَ وَضَعَهَا لِلْأَنَامِ ١٠
وَٱلۡأَرۡضَ
وَضَعَهَا
لِلۡأَنَامِ
١٠
He laid out the earth for all beings.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
55:11
فيها فاكهة والنخل ذات الاكمام ١١
فِيهَا فَـٰكِهَةٌۭ وَٱلنَّخْلُ ذَاتُ ٱلْأَكْمَامِ ١١
فِيهَا
فَٰكِهَةٞ
وَٱلنَّخۡلُ
ذَاتُ
ٱلۡأَكۡمَامِ
١١
In it are fruit, palm trees with date stalks,
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
55:12
والحب ذو العصف والريحان ١٢
وَٱلْحَبُّ ذُو ٱلْعَصْفِ وَٱلرَّيْحَانُ ١٢
وَٱلۡحَبُّ
ذُو
ٱلۡعَصۡفِ
وَٱلرَّيۡحَانُ
١٢
and grain with husks, and aromatic plants.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
55:13
فباي الاء ربكما تكذبان ١٣
فَبِأَىِّ ءَالَآءِ رَبِّكُمَا تُكَذِّبَانِ ١٣
فَبِأَيِّ
ءَالَآءِ
رَبِّكُمَا
تُكَذِّبَانِ
١٣
Then which of your Lord’s favours will you ˹humans and jinn˺ both deny?
1
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
55:14
خلق الانسان من صلصال كالفخار ١٤
خَلَقَ ٱلْإِنسَـٰنَ مِن صَلْصَـٰلٍۢ كَٱلْفَخَّارِ ١٤
خَلَقَ
ٱلۡإِنسَٰنَ
مِن
صَلۡصَٰلٖ
كَٱلۡفَخَّارِ
١٤
He created humankind from ˹sounding˺ clay like pottery,
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
55:15
وخلق الجان من مارج من نار ١٥
وَخَلَقَ ٱلْجَآنَّ مِن مَّارِجٍۢ مِّن نَّارٍۢ ١٥
وَخَلَقَ
ٱلۡجَآنَّ
مِن
مَّارِجٖ
مِّن
نَّارٖ
١٥
and created jinn from a ˹smokeless˺ flame of fire.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
55:16
فباي الاء ربكما تكذبان ١٦
فَبِأَىِّ ءَالَآءِ رَبِّكُمَا تُكَذِّبَانِ ١٦
فَبِأَيِّ
ءَالَآءِ
رَبِّكُمَا
تُكَذِّبَانِ
١٦
Then which of your Lord’s favours will you both deny?
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
55:17
رب المشرقين ورب المغربين ١٧
رَبُّ ٱلْمَشْرِقَيْنِ وَرَبُّ ٱلْمَغْرِبَيْنِ ١٧
رَبُّ
ٱلۡمَشۡرِقَيۡنِ
وَرَبُّ
ٱلۡمَغۡرِبَيۡنِ
١٧
˹He is˺ Lord of the two easts and the two wests.
1
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
55:18
فباي الاء ربكما تكذبان ١٨
فَبِأَىِّ ءَالَآءِ رَبِّكُمَا تُكَذِّبَانِ ١٨
فَبِأَيِّ
ءَالَآءِ
رَبِّكُمَا
تُكَذِّبَانِ
١٨
Then which of your Lord’s favours will you both deny?
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
55. Ar-Rahman
The Beneficent
Listen
Info
Translation
In the Name of Allah—the Most Compassionate, Most Merciful
55:1
الرحمان ١
ٱلرَّحْمَـٰنُ ١
ٱلرَّحۡمَٰنُ
١
The Most Compassionate
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections