كِتَٰبٌ
أَنزَلۡنَٰهُ
إِلَيۡكَ
مُبَٰرَكٞ
لِّيَدَّبَّرُوٓاْ
ءَايَٰتِهِۦ
وَلِيَتَذَكَّرَ
أُوْلُواْ
ٱلۡأَلۡبَٰبِ
٢٩
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Lisez le Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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