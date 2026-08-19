وَمَا
خَلَقۡنَا
ٱلسَّمَآءَ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضَ
وَمَا
بَيۡنَهُمَا
بَٰطِلٗاۚ
ذَٰلِكَ
ظَنُّ
ٱلَّذِينَ
كَفَرُواْۚ
فَوَيۡلٞ
لِّلَّذِينَ
كَفَرُواْ
مِنَ
ٱلنَّارِ
٢٧
Nous n’avons pas créé le ciel et la terre et ce qui existe entre eux en vain. C’est ce que pensent ceux qui ont mécru. Malheur à ceux qui ont mécru pour le feu [qui les attend] !
Lisez le Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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