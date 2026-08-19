يَٰدَاوُۥدُ
إِنَّا
جَعَلۡنَٰكَ
خَلِيفَةٗ
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
فَٱحۡكُم
بَيۡنَ
ٱلنَّاسِ
بِٱلۡحَقِّ
وَلَا
تَتَّبِعِ
ٱلۡهَوَىٰ
فَيُضِلَّكَ
عَن
سَبِيلِ
ٱللَّهِۚ
إِنَّ
ٱلَّذِينَ
يَضِلُّونَ
عَن
سَبِيلِ
ٱللَّهِ
لَهُمۡ
عَذَابٞ
شَدِيدُۢ
بِمَا
نَسُواْ
يَوۡمَ
ٱلۡحِسَابِ
٢٦
"Ô David, Nous avons fait de toi un calife sur la terre. Juge donc en toute équité parmi les gens et ne suis pas la passion : sinon elle t’égarera du sentier d’Allah." Car ceux qui s’égarent du sentier d’Allah auront un dur chiâtiment pour avoir oublié le Jour des Comptes. 1
Lisez le Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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